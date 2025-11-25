FREE MindHack: Escaping the NPC Mindset in the 3D Cosmic Video Game

Jeff Berwick gives a priceless lesson on how to control your own mind so you are able to: See Patterns; Manifest Outcomes; Move Through Challenges; Create Your Own Levels; Dodge NPC Traps; Spot The Controllers; And Upgrade Your Avatar. Fact is… If this game didn’t have levels, obstacles, bosses, hidden enemies, and quests… It would be boring AF. Nobody would log in.





***** Sources for this video *****





UK Column: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/jeff-berwick-on-reality-being-a-3d-video-game-jerm-warfare



