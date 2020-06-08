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George Floyd Alleged Crime Scene - Body rushed off by Police (not EMT)
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59898 views • June 08, 2020
QUESTION FOR ALL
If a person has just sustained a neck injury, and is not in danger of further injury, What is the protocol if there is a pulse? and what is the protocol if there is no pulse?
I'm pretty darn sure that the video is NOT protocol to have police men (ie. other than EMT/Paramedic) quickly and unprofessionally roll the injured/dead body quickly to a stretcher
If a person has just sustained a neck injury, and is not in danger of further injury, What is the protocol if there is a pulse? and what is the protocol if there is no pulse?
I'm pretty darn sure that the video is NOT protocol to have police men (ie. other than EMT/Paramedic) quickly and unprofessionally roll the injured/dead body quickly to a stretcher
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