Zionist Dem leader Gavin Newsom struggles to speak after podcast host brings up AIPAC.



He repeats “it’s interesting” 10x and claims nobody has brought up the foreign influence operation in years 4x while failing to say anything.

It's the Uniparty. If voting meant anything they wouldn't let you do it!

Source @Real World News

