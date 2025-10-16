© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist Dem leader Gavin Newsom struggles to speak after podcast host brings up AIPAC.
He repeats “it’s interesting” 10x and claims nobody has brought up the foreign influence operation in years 4x while failing to say anything.
It's the Uniparty. If voting meant anything they wouldn't let you do it!
Source @Real World News
