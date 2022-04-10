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Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast! STAND UP AND VOTE! *Must watch Australia
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10 views • April 10, 2022
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast. 9th April, 2022.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
STAND UP AND VOTE!
Dee Abell is the founder of Stand Up and Vote, whose main aim is to educate Australians on how to vote properly. Most Aussies do not know how to vote correctly in the preferential voting system we have in this country, and that's done on purpose, the major parties rely on it. For far too long we've been doing the same thing over and over again and it's getting us nowhere. Dee explains why, and how we can use the preferences system to our advantage and change this corrupt system currently in place. All you gotta do is Stand Up And Vote!
"It's not the government's job to protect my health. It's the government's job to protect my rights. When you trade liberty for safety, you end up losing both'
https://www.standupandvote.com.au/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/standupandvoteau
Twitter - https://www.facebook.com/standupandvoteau
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/standupandvoteau/
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* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
STAND UP AND VOTE!
Dee Abell is the founder of Stand Up and Vote, whose main aim is to educate Australians on how to vote properly. Most Aussies do not know how to vote correctly in the preferential voting system we have in this country, and that's done on purpose, the major parties rely on it. For far too long we've been doing the same thing over and over again and it's getting us nowhere. Dee explains why, and how we can use the preferences system to our advantage and change this corrupt system currently in place. All you gotta do is Stand Up And Vote!
"It's not the government's job to protect my health. It's the government's job to protect my rights. When you trade liberty for safety, you end up losing both'
https://www.standupandvote.com.au/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/standupandvoteau
Twitter - https://www.facebook.com/standupandvoteau
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/standupandvoteau/
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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