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Last Laugh: Does Donald Trump Regret Not Locking Up Hillary Clinton in 2017?
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152 views • August 16, 2023

Who can forget the most famous chant in the 2016 US Presidential campaign: Lock her up! Tens of millions of hard-working, honest, tax-paying, patriotic Americans thought they finally found a leader in Donald Trump, who had the courage and strength to take down the crime syndicate that has controlled America for decades. Everybody knew that Bill and Hillary Clinton were the two most corrupt politicians in the history of the United States of America.


The Clintons, however, have a Get Out of Jail Free Card. They are never investigated, indicted, or imprisoned for their multitude of crimes of political corruption. They don’t even sweat over the thought of being accountable for dastardly deeds. Weeks after defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016, Mr. Trump shocked his supporters by announcing that his administration would not investigate the Clintons nor prosecute them.


In hindsight, Mr. Trump must deeply regret not locking up Hillary Clinton years ago and going after the rest of the political mafia. Mr. Trump may have successfully conducted large business deals in New York City and Las Vegas, but he was not prepared to wrestle with the shadow government. They immediately went into action and laid the groundwork to label Mr. Trump as a Russian stooge of Vladimir Putin. Now, Mr. Trump is facing over 1,000 years in federal and state prisons.


Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/16/23


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