A former Ukrainian secret service agent says the boys were gathering information from UK politicians and passing it on to Ukrainian dissident Portnov.
A challenger to Zelensky who was assassinated in Madrid 4 days after their arrest.
The plan is to replace Zelensky and continue the war.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
