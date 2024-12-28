Serpent on a Pole and Snakes at Your Feet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Notice even while they were getting bitten the serpents if they looked at the serpent on the pole they lived.
Same thing today, are you having trouble living for Christ, perhaps your focus is on all the stuff going on around you and not on Christ.
Forget the serpents, focus on Jesus and you will automatically walk towards him.
Hiking if you can see a landmark, you can walk straight?
