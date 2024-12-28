Serpent on a Pole and Snakes at Your Feet

Notice even while they were getting bitten the serpents if they looked at the serpent on the pole they lived.

Same thing today, are you having trouble living for Christ, perhaps your focus is on all the stuff going on around you and not on Christ.

Forget the serpents, focus on Jesus and you will automatically walk towards him.

Hiking if you can see a landmark, you can walk straight?





Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

My Backup Channel Pastor Bobs Garage

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA



