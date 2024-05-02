"Asshole" is a song by American comedian Denis LearyDenis, released as the only single from his album No Cure for Cancer in 1993.
"Asshole" was a hit 'cause it was funny... once. Now it's less a joke, more a documentary. American leaders turned a satirical stereotype into a blueprint: from war crimes to degeneracy to exceptionalism. The US hegemony, which may have looked so promising back in 1993 to some, is now facing cosmic humiliation and defeat.
From Ukraine to Israel, the Sahel to Taiwan, the global majority has taken courage from Russia and has had enough of 'asshole' exceptionalism, enough of being lectured, enough of war crimes, and enough of genocide.
As the global majority rises, the 'asshole' playbook is burning in the fires of its own arrogance -history will remember the ashes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.