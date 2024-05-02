"Asshole" is a song by American comedian Denis LearyDenis, released as the only single from his album No Cure for Cancer in 1993.



"Asshole" was a hit 'cause it was funny... once. Now it's less a joke, more a documentary. American leaders turned a satirical stereotype into a blueprint: from war crimes to degeneracy to exceptionalism. The US hegemony, which may have looked so promising back in 1993 to some, is now facing cosmic humiliation and defeat.

From Ukraine to Israel, the Sahel to Taiwan, the global majority has taken courage from Russia and has had enough of 'asshole' exceptionalism, enough of being lectured, enough of war crimes, and enough of genocide.

As the global majority rises, the 'asshole' playbook is burning in the fires of its own arrogance -history will remember the ashes.