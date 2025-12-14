Randall Franks with The Grand Master Fiddler Championship at The Grand Ole Opry 2025

https://RandallFranks.com https://GrandMasterFiddler.com

In 1972, The Grand Ole Opry founded the Grand Master Fiddler Championship. The 54th Annual was hosted Nov. 8 & 9, 2025 in Franklin, Tenn. at the Factory’s Turner and Mockingbird theaters. On Nov. 8, previous year’s winners appeared on The Grand Ole Opry.

The Grand Master Fiddler Championship Celebrity Host Appalachian fiddler and entertainer Randall Franks, Officer Randy Goode from TV’s In the Heat of the Night, shares in this video about his visit to the Grand Ole Opry with the contest winners as they perform on Nov. 8, 2025 including some music from Tristan Paskvan, Bobby Taylor and even a classic fiddle closing from Franks himself.

The Grand Master Fiddler Championship, Inc is an 501-C3 owned by its Tennessee non-profit; The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties.

