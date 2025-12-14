BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Randall Franks with The Grand Master Fiddler Championship at The Grand Ole Opry 2025
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 24 hours ago

https://RandallFranks.com https://GrandMasterFiddler.com

In 1972, The Grand Ole Opry founded the Grand Master Fiddler Championship. The 54th Annual was hosted Nov. 8 & 9, 2025 in Franklin, Tenn. at the Factory’s Turner and Mockingbird theaters. On Nov. 8, previous year’s winners appeared on The Grand Ole Opry.

The Grand Master Fiddler Championship Celebrity Host Appalachian fiddler and entertainer Randall Franks, Officer Randy Goode from TV’s In the Heat of the Night, shares in this video about his visit to the Grand Ole Opry with the contest winners as they perform on Nov. 8, 2025 including some music from Tristan Paskvan, Bobby Taylor and even a classic fiddle closing from Franks himself.

https://RandallFranks.com/Fiddling/

https://randallfranks.com/grand-ole-opry-40th-anniversary/

The Grand Master Fiddler Championship, Inc is an 501-C3 owned by its Tennessee non-profit; The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties.

#fiddle #grandoleopry #opry100 #billanderson #sierrahull #dillonweldon ##grandmasterfiddlerchampionship

Keywords
country musicappalachiabluegrassfiddle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy