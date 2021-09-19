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Dr. José Luis Sevillano on why we're dealing with a chemical agent and not a biological one
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41 views • September 19, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 18, 2021
In a new program, Dr. José Luis Sevillano has shared his knowledge concerning what humanity is facing at the moment. All along, we have been facing a chemical agent such as graphene oxide because, if it were a biological one, it couldn't be easily controlled.
In the above excerpt that Orwell City has brought to English, Dr. Sevillano explains what La Quinta Columna has discovered so far, especially for those who are just hearing about them.
In a new program, Dr. José Luis Sevillano has shared his knowledge concerning what humanity is facing at the moment. All along, we have been facing a chemical agent such as graphene oxide because, if it were a biological one, it couldn't be easily controlled.
In the above excerpt that Orwell City has brought to English, Dr. Sevillano explains what La Quinta Columna has discovered so far, especially for those who are just hearing about them.
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