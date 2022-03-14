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Ukrainian Nationalists Tochka-U Missile - Missile Remnants, that Hit the Center of Donetsk, that Killed 20 and injured many in the DONBASS 031422
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101 views • March 14, 2022
Ukraine, Russia, Battles, Liberation of the Donbass!
Losing the war, the terrorists decided to kill as many Russians as possible. Today's tragedy is evidence of the agony of the Ukrainian state.
Against the background of the tragedy in Donetsk, the fourth round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev began. What can be said there? Only about the complete and unconditional surrender of Ukraine.
Losing the war, the terrorists decided to kill as many Russians as possible. Today's tragedy is evidence of the agony of the Ukrainian state.
Against the background of the tragedy in Donetsk, the fourth round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev began. What can be said there? Only about the complete and unconditional surrender of Ukraine.
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