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SN1022: Dangerous Escalations, CoViD Comeback & Elite Orchestration | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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29 views • June 19, 2020
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2020/06/19/dangerous-escalations-covid-comeback-elite-orchestration]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/06/19/sn1022-dangerous-escalations-covid-comeback-elite-orchestration/]

With tensions flaring on both sides of the political aisle, we find ourselves still wading through the miasma of confusion. Selective enforcement of these arbitrary laws is causing purposeful miscommunications that allow for opportunists to come in and manipulate things. This type of two-step tip-toe is where we are, in between a rock and hard place.

Coronavirus is trying to make a brief comeback on the hills of the George Floyd protests with vaccine advocates like Melinda gates advocating for all attendees to be the first to receive the CoViD-19 vaccine. This level of sophisticated coercion is what we're up against, and as the agenda moves along, we're still reeling from the damage of the first blow. Yes, people are trying to get back to normal, but the pain harbored through lockdown has yet to be addressed.

Miraculously, as if this were planned or coordinated by some Machiavellian secret group, we hear the phrase "The Great Reset" circulating as all hope seems lost. Talks of creating a new economy on the ashes of the existing world order sparks hope for those who see a future without opportunity, and can you blame them? The people have been beaten down and traumatized all year so anything sounds better than fighting for a better tomorrow.


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