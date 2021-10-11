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Zohar: Dr. Valery Uvarov’s Siberian Monolithic Pyramid Energy Experiment [10.10.2021]
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58 views • October 11, 2021
The experiments conducted in Siberia were designed to mimic the construction materials and geometry of the great pyramids of Egypt. A deeper examination of their energy shows beneficial results for plants and other living things surrounding them, but maybe not so good on the interior. What comes to light is that we need to rethink how we work with pyramids for our psychological and physical wellbeing. As our experts examine these results, it comes to light that the effects of the pyramids can connect us with the energies of the Earth, and may even help us to communicate with far away worlds.
11,956 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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https://youtu.be/lsuh70syFiI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Explore mysteries of the ancient world from symbols left by Atlantis to mysterious power sources https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_Watch_Now Trace the lineage of humanity through giants and elongated heads, seeking the deepest secrets of our hidden past
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11,956 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lsuh70syFiI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Explore mysteries of the ancient world from symbols left by Atlantis to mysterious power sources https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_Watch_Now Trace the lineage of humanity through giants and elongated heads, seeking the deepest secrets of our hidden past
Exclusively on Gaia!! Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
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