Time-Sensitive-Action-Needed By Everyone World-Wide Concerening The WHO

James Roguski, author of ‘Sound the Alarm’ and ‘Wake Up and Smell the Burning of Your Constitution’ joined me to inform us of the conspiracy to remove all countries sovereign rights or authority, creating a dictatorship by the WHO.



James has a wealth of information and resources on his Substack. https://jamesroguski.substack.com/



https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/sound-the-alarm?s=r

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r