NEW LOCKDOWN TALKS AS THE WEF PUSHES "SMART MASKS"...

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Waking the Future
The wef is ready to push the new smart mask technology that comes right from China. This will likely become part of our social credit system just like it is in China. The new variant push that the propaganda box is getting going will now affect our kids. This is the design for the next lockdown?
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/07/world-economic-forum-promotes-smart-mask-that-alerts-you-if-you-forget-to-wear-it/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/ruling-class-warns-of-variant-the-could-spark-another-lockdown
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-second-generation-covid-vaccines-are-coming/
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