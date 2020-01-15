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China arrest thousands of Muslims leading them onto Trains, Never to be heard from Again!!
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119 views • January 15, 2020
#China's #Communist playbook is simple: intimidate & censor at all costs.
This is on clear display in #HongKong, where police routinely pepper spray and brutalize protesters. And as this is happening The famous 'Floating Mosque' next to the Yellow River in Lanzhou has been demolished by the #Chinese authorities. Not to mention Chinese authorities secretly transferring #Uyghur Muslims to prisons across #China!!
This is on clear display in #HongKong, where police routinely pepper spray and brutalize protesters. And as this is happening The famous 'Floating Mosque' next to the Yellow River in Lanzhou has been demolished by the #Chinese authorities. Not to mention Chinese authorities secretly transferring #Uyghur Muslims to prisons across #China!!
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