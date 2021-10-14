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The Not So Chosen People, Part 7-1: Introduction
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2076 views • October 14, 2021
Part 7 Session 1 is the introduction to the final part of the Not So Chosen People series. Part 7 will examine the Biblical perspective of the rise of the Aryan nations and the lost tribes of the House of Israel.
We will follow the Israelites into the Kingdom of Media and into the Greek City States, as we examine the historical records of the Second Coming of Christ that occurred in 70 AD.
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Section One: Introduction
Section Two - Part One: History Of Greece
Section Two - Part Two: History Of Greece
Section Three: The Rise Of Cyrus the Great (delayed)
Section Four: History Of Medo-Persia (delayed)
Section Five: Worlds Collide
Section Six: The Rise Of Alexander The Great
Section Seven: Wars of the Diadochi
Section Eight: The Rise of Rome (TBD)
Section Nine: The Crucifixion And The True Temple Of God
Section Ten: The World Is Not Ending (TBD)
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
We will follow the Israelites into the Kingdom of Media and into the Greek City States, as we examine the historical records of the Second Coming of Christ that occurred in 70 AD.
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Section One: Introduction
Section Two - Part One: History Of Greece
Section Two - Part Two: History Of Greece
Section Three: The Rise Of Cyrus the Great (delayed)
Section Four: History Of Medo-Persia (delayed)
Section Five: Worlds Collide
Section Six: The Rise Of Alexander The Great
Section Seven: Wars of the Diadochi
Section Eight: The Rise of Rome (TBD)
Section Nine: The Crucifixion And The True Temple Of God
Section Ten: The World Is Not Ending (TBD)
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
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