The Not So Chosen People, Part 7-1: Introduction

Part 7 Session 1 is the introduction to the final part of the Not So Chosen People series. Part 7 will examine the Biblical perspective of the rise of the Aryan nations and the lost tribes of the House of Israel.We will follow the Israelites into the Kingdom of Media and into the Greek City States, as we examine the historical records of the Second Coming of Christ that occurred in 70 AD.This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.Section One: IntroductionSection Two - Part One: History Of GreeceSection Two - Part Two: History Of GreeceSection Three: The Rise Of Cyrus the Great (delayed)Section Four: History Of Medo-Persia (delayed)Section Five: Worlds CollideSection Six: The Rise Of Alexander The GreatSection Seven: Wars of the DiadochiSection Eight: The Rise of Rome (TBD)Section Nine: The Crucifixion And The True Temple Of GodSection Ten: The World Is Not Ending (TBD)Source:Playlist: