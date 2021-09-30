24 YEAR OLD: TOOK THE SHOT, DEVELOPED MYOCARDITIS AND DIED WAITING FOR A HEART TRANSPLANT.

Source: SixthSense. She was lucky if she did not have to suffer too long. Some go quick and some do not. Here is some more information I found:

Chanler is a 24-year-old model with a full-time job. She was living a healthy life but after suddenly falling ill in June, she had 4 open-heart surgeries.



"Seeing her stuck in this hospital bed, it's terrifying," said Chantel. "She has this special light in her and it's like she is stuck with all of these tubes in her. It's like the light is going away."

With machines keeping her alive, her family is waiting for her name to hit the top of the heart transplant waiting list.



"She has good days and bad days," said Chantel. "There are some days where she has fluid and drainage buildup, so it's hard for her to eat. I'm just like, this isn't real, like, she's 24. How is this happening? She had no prior health conditions."



While the family is confused about how Chanler got to this point, they know it will be a long road to recovery and even longer medical bills.

THEY ARE CONFUSED AS TO HOW SHE GOT TO THIS POINT????