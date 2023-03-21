The Last Supper of Jesus Before Betrayal by Judas Ischariot

Easter Message for Sunday Schools and Clubs. The Last Supper of Jesus Before Betrayal. Story about happenings before Passover. Bible text from Luke 22 verses 1 - 55. Jesus had with his disciples his last supper before Judas Ischariot betrayed him about two thousand years ago. English storytelling and choir by mrs. S.M.T., East Finland. Flanellettes purchased from Lastenmissio / Child Evangelism Fellowship. For nonprofit use only.

