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Who Gave the World the Bible? Who Had the Chain of Custody?
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42 views • January 25, 2021
Do you know who gave the world the Bible? What about the chain of custody of the knowledge of the books of the Bible? Did the Apostle John pass the knowledge of the canon of the Bible to people like Polycarp of Smyrna? If so, did the Church of God have the proper knowledge of the books of the Bible since the first century? Did the Greco-Roman-Protestant churches have trouble knowing which books were inspired? Did they not include certain books as inspired as well as books that were not inspired as inspired? What about Hebrews, James, Jude, and 2 John, and Revelation? Does the Bible prophesy that the disciples would bind up the law and testimony? What about the Greco-Roman churches and Origen of Alexandria? What about Papias, Melito, Polycrates, Serapion, and Lucian of Antioch? What about Jerome, Popes, and the Apocrypha? Where any Waldnesians or proto-Waldensians involved in the preservation? Did Protestant Reformers like Martin Luther and Huldrych Zwingli have problems accepting some inspired books? Are most scholars ignorant of the historical reality that people with Church of God doctrines had a chain of custody since the time of the Apostle John through the present time? Dr. Thiel goes over a timeline since the time of the Apostles Peter, Paul, and John to present as well as addresses these and more.
A free online book of related interest, and with many references and details, is available titled "Who Gave the World the Bible? The Canon: Why do we have the books we now do in the Bible? Is the Bible complete?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/BibleCanon.pdf
A free online book of related interest, and with many references and details, is available titled "Who Gave the World the Bible? The Canon: Why do we have the books we now do in the Bible? Is the Bible complete?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/BibleCanon.pdf
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