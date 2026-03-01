BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel is under heavy blows, initial consequences recorded in Tel Aviv!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10175 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
451 views • 2 days ago

Tel Aviv came under heavy strike by the Revolutionary Guards on Saturday, following a preemptive Israel-US attack on the Iranian leadership, which forced the country to send a wave of ballistic missiles, arriving within 4-5 minutes! Consequently, Israeli and US air defense systems attempted to shoot down incoming missiles aiming military targets in occupied Tel Aviv. The IronDome and PAC-3 defense systems were working furiously, each costing over one million dollars to intercept for each ballistic missile, including cheap but seemingly effective Iranian drones, which were causing damage to the resistance pockets. Sirens continued to sound, spending the day learning the horrific rhythm of the mistakes by Netanyahu and Trump, who accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching a reckless war against Iran.

As a result, several consequences of explosions and heavy fires were recorded from direct hits on Tel Aviv. According to Hebrew Channel 12, initial reports indicate a suspected rocket landing in BneiBrak, in the center of Tel Aviv. Tasnim News Agency also confirmed that it had footage showing Iran targeting the Bnei Brak area, by a drone. So far, IDF has imposed strict media censorship regarding the incident. Other footage shows the aftermath of the crash at a bus terminal in Holon, Tel Aviv. Several buses were engulfed in flames after Iranian landing, with Israeli media reporting the fire but providing no further details.

Experts note that Iran is under attack, and the worst-case scenario would include rapid structural collapse and the emergence of a new failed state in the Middle East. But this time, the entire region will feel the pain. Iranian Foreign Minister warned that Trump had changed the slogan "America First" to "Israel First," which always means America comes last. Netanyahu and Trump's war against Iran is baseless, illegal, and completely illegitimate, Abbas Araghchi said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranisraelmissile attacks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pakistan and Afghanistan edge toward &#8220;open war&#8221; as ceasefire crumbles

Pakistan and Afghanistan edge toward “open war” as ceasefire crumbles

Belle Carter
From Regional Spark to Global Inferno: The Path to Nuclear Catastrophe in the Middle East

From Regional Spark to Global Inferno: The Path to Nuclear Catastrophe in the Middle East

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm &#8211; The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Iran’s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm – The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Retaliatory Strikes: A Devastating Multi-Nation Assault on U.S. Allies and Infrastructure

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes: A Devastating Multi-Nation Assault on U.S. Allies and Infrastructure

Mike Adams
The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap

The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap

Mike Adams
The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy