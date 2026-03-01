Israel is under heavy blows, initial consequences recorded in Tel Aviv!

Tel Aviv came under heavy strike by the Revolutionary Guards on Saturday, following a preemptive Israel-US attack on the Iranian leadership, which forced the country to send a wave of ballistic missiles, arriving within 4-5 minutes! Consequently, Israeli and US air defense systems attempted to shoot down incoming missiles aiming military targets in occupied Tel Aviv. The IronDome and PAC-3 defense systems were working furiously, each costing over one million dollars to intercept for each ballistic missile, including cheap but seemingly effective Iranian drones, which were causing damage to the resistance pockets. Sirens continued to sound, spending the day learning the horrific rhythm of the mistakes by Netanyahu and Trump, who accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching a reckless war against Iran.

As a result, several consequences of explosions and heavy fires were recorded from direct hits on Tel Aviv. According to Hebrew Channel 12, initial reports indicate a suspected rocket landing in BneiBrak, in the center of Tel Aviv. Tasnim News Agency also confirmed that it had footage showing Iran targeting the Bnei Brak area, by a drone. So far, IDF has imposed strict media censorship regarding the incident. Other footage shows the aftermath of the crash at a bus terminal in Holon, Tel Aviv. Several buses were engulfed in flames after Iranian landing, with Israeli media reporting the fire but providing no further details.

Experts note that Iran is under attack, and the worst-case scenario would include rapid structural collapse and the emergence of a new failed state in the Middle East. But this time, the entire region will feel the pain. Iranian Foreign Minister warned that Trump had changed the slogan "America First" to "Israel First," which always means America comes last. Netanyahu and Trump's war against Iran is baseless, illegal, and completely illegitimate, Abbas Araghchi said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!