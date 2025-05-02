BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alternate Realities and Time Travel - Tyler Kiwala interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 3 days ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/05/02/alternate-realities-and-time-travel/

In Part 1, James Bartley and Tyler Kiwala discuss alternate realities, consciousness, and the potential for time travel. They also discuss how milabs work with different military factions on different timelines.


In Part 2 James and Tyler talk about portals, alternate realities, and the intersection of technology and consciousness. They discuss time travel, quantum entanglement, and the impact of nanotechnology. They also talk about on the mysterious disappearances of individuals from indigenous communities, the influence of AI on human relationships, and the nature of interdimensional warfare.

Keywords
astral projectionaiconsciousnesstime travelufossecret space programnanotechnologyportalsspiritual awakeningalternate realitiesparallel timelinesquantum entanglementinterdimensional warfaretyler kiwalamilitary involvementdimensional shift technologyindigenous experiences
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy