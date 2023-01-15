Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Your Life Is In God's Hands or god's Hands: Put Your House In Order.
33 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published Yesterday |

The age of grace is over; that means the god of this world will be causing everyone to make decisions that will steal their souls as in the days of Noah. The whole world will be deceived and most of the church will fall away as what we have as the church is being run by Satan's ministers transformed into ministers of righteousness: the divided houses of God that is uniting in what will be a one world religion controlled by the devil's spirit; the spirit of fear..  Mystery Babylon: the harlot church with many roads to God. 

The devil wants to be worshipped as God and he is and will use his spirit; the spirit of fear to seduce most people in ignorance unto his side.  This will increasingly see evil being called good and good being called evil and times and laws change to legalize and criminalize those who do not corrupt themselves gaining  favor with the world.

Keywords
tribulationapocalypsetranshumanism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket