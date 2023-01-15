Your Life Is In God's Hands or god's Hands: Put Your House In Order.

The age of grace is over; that means the god of this world will be causing everyone to make decisions that will steal their souls as in the days of Noah. The whole world will be deceived and most of the church will fall away as what we have as the church is being run by Satan's ministers transformed into ministers of righteousness: the divided houses of God that is uniting in what will be a one world religion controlled by the devil's spirit; the spirit of fear.. Mystery Babylon: the harlot church with many roads to God.

The devil wants to be worshipped as God and he is and will use his spirit; the spirit of fear to seduce most people in ignorance unto his side. This will increasingly see evil being called good and good being called evil and times and laws change to legalize and criminalize those who do not corrupt themselves gaining favor with the world.