🚨Poison For Profit? US Exposed As Global Crime Hub - money laundering & organized crime leader - Catherine Austin Fitts

🚨💲POISON FOR PROFIT? US EXPOSED AS GLOBAL CRIME HUB
Investment banker & former Bush official Catherine Austin Fitts reveals America's dirty secret:
The US is the GLOBAL LEADER in:
🔺Money laundering
🔺Organized crime flows
🔺Poison-for-profit industries
Why? Because they wanted their checks to keep coming, Fitts argues.
"So we have a financial dependency as a society on doing things that harm other people, including our own children and our own selves."