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Repent from Sinning and get the forgiveness from are Father Yahuah
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20 views • January 20, 2021
eXpressions Journal Publications LLC
Milwaukee WI full filling the great mission calling out to the lost sheep of Yisrael. Capitol and 27th
Inside the shop were signs in support of Black Lives Matter and the reelection of President Trump.
The New York Post reported that Trammell “was known for carrying handmade signs through the streets reading ‘Vote Donald Trump 2020.’”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsYGPXJK-98&;feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=eXpressionsJournalPublicationsLLC
Milwaukee WI full filling the great mission calling out to the lost sheep of Yisrael. Capitol and 27th
Inside the shop were signs in support of Black Lives Matter and the reelection of President Trump.
The New York Post reported that Trammell “was known for carrying handmade signs through the streets reading ‘Vote Donald Trump 2020.’”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsYGPXJK-98&;feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=eXpressionsJournalPublicationsLLC
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