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TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 1998-6P FAUCI WARNS ON CHINA PIG-VIRUS – COULD CAUSE ANOTHER PANDEMIC
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified Tuesday that an emerging virus found in pigs in China shares traits with the 2009 Swine Flu and 1918 Pandemic Flu, and U.S. public health officials are monitoring the disease. Fauci, a White House coronavirus task force member, explained before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that the virus — known as “G4 EA H1N1,” — doesn’t appear to infect humans, however, it has shown “reassortment capabilities.”
“In other words, when you get a brand new virus that turns out to be a pandemic virus ……
EP 1998-6P FAUCI WARNS ON CHINA PIG-VIRUS – COULD CAUSE ANOTHER PANDEMIC – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ebyD30qV5QI
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