We've Got to Stop the "Gimmegrant" Invasion!
Lori Colley
Published Yesterday

March 19, 2024 -- Today, we’re faced with five extraordinary results of the Biden Administration’s efforts to bring new Democrat voters into the US and give them rights and privileges without any responsibilities. Crying “gimme, gimme, gimme” they expect US taxpayers to foot the bill. Therefore, we will expose them and their tactics, hopefully ending this “gimmegrant” invasion and the subsequent abuse of the Constitution.

Newsletters at loricolley.substack.com praying citizen.com

second amendmentbordertexas sb4

