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Corona Investigative Committee: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Closing Statements Day 1 "Our Institutions Have Been Infiltrated By Those Who Are Committing These Crimes Against Humanity"...
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181 views • February 07, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Closing Statements - Day 1 (2022-02-06)
"Our governments are not our governments anymore. Our Institutions have been infiltrated by those who are committing these crimes against humanity... It is only us, the people, who will make a difference. We will put an end to this."
#CoronaInvestigativeCommittee #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DrReinerFuellmich #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
"Our governments are not our governments anymore. Our Institutions have been infiltrated by those who are committing these crimes against humanity... It is only us, the people, who will make a difference. We will put an end to this."
#CoronaInvestigativeCommittee #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DrReinerFuellmich #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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