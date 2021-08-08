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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 2) Building the Blue Dot Bilateral Banking System - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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11 views • August 08, 2021
Six Banks established and will be quadrupled in a matter of weeks. An American, British, and Ireland alignment coming together to serve people lawful money. Still some nations don't know that they still lost in Sea Jurisdiction. Italy is building a bilateral banking system as well. Each country needs three live bank founders for lawful standing, and four live bank officers act as stewards, fiduciary, controllers, and directors. An Officers is a normal type business position that anyone can do. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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