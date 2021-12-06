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Inside An Australian Internment Camp
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241 views • December 06, 2021
This girl was allegedly punished for misleading police and locked up for 14 days with a threat of heavy fines and further incarceration without being charged or having her day in court.
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Video: Freddie Sayers - UnHerd
You can see more of UnHerd here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMxiv15iK_MFayY_3fU9loQ
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NOTE: There is no connection between Freddie Sayers or UnHerd and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video: Freddie Sayers - UnHerd
You can see more of UnHerd here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMxiv15iK_MFayY_3fU9loQ
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Freddie Sayers or UnHerd and this channel.
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