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The Future of Work is Racism
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19 views • August 12, 2019
Some people think the United States is a racist country. If America is a racist country, wouldn't that make the American workplace racist as well? Possibly. The demographics of America are rapidly changing and where there are differences there is inevitable conflict. Some of the issues are a result of ignorance to the differences represented in various cultures and as a result, racism rears its ugly head to diverse degrees.
In this podcast, I discuss the state of racism in the American workplace and why I think it will become worse in years to come. At the same time, I defend my country because I do not believe America is immutably racist. Tune in for a very thought provoking episode.
In this podcast, I discuss the state of racism in the American workplace and why I think it will become worse in years to come. At the same time, I defend my country because I do not believe America is immutably racist. Tune in for a very thought provoking episode.
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