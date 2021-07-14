7/14/2021 Miles Guo Exposes the True Colors of These Liars – Snake Demon Yan, Wang Dinggang, the PhDs Team, and the Fake Soldier Sellin

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What is the fundamental reason for which Miles Guo held back from meeting with Snake Demon Yan? Apart from having affairs, Snake Demon Yan and Wang Dinggang did nothing but try to destroy and replace the Whistleblowers’ Movement. The legal actions against them have begun! Snake Demon Yan has no value in the process of terminating the CCP with the truth of the virus, and her 3 reports are soon to be taken down!