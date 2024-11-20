The occupation burns a clothing store in Jenin camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the occupation forces’ invasion of Jenin camp, we received news that the occupation forces burned a commercial store at Al-Hisan roundabout in one of the neighborhoods of Jenin camp. We began heading to the place, following the civil defense and ambulance crews, and we found that the store had been completely burned, and the occupation forces were still there.
Reporting:Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 19/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video