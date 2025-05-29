5/29/25 TRUMP TARIFF'S WIN! Russia/Arctic Strategy: PEACE Memorandum, HHS: MODRNA Bioweapon Halted!

5/29/25 President Trump's reciprocal tariff's prevail vs judicial coup on Executive Powers! Trump refuses to put new Sanctions on Russia as June 2 Peace talks resume in Istanbul! HHS nixes $700 million contract w/MODRNA to produce bird flu shot weapon! Israel agrees to stand down vs. Iran/Gaza in 60 day pause and so much more!! Keep the Faith America! Prayer is Powerful! We Are Free!!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Mike Lindell's court hearing information:

6/2/25 at 9 a.m. MDT

U.S. Dist Court, District of Colorado

901 19th Street

Denver CO, 80294





Judge Jeanine Pirro sworn in as Interim US Atty. DC:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/watch-jeanine-pirro-sworn-as-interim-us-attorney/





USDA under Biden: Racist policy vs White Farmers:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/usda-whistleblower-says-biden-regime-crushed-white-farmers/





SEC/Navy ends Cat & Dog Experimentation!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/watch-navy-announces-ban-cat-dog-testing-following/





Loomer uncovers BHO holdover Nate Swanson entrenched in Iran negotiations:

https://loomered.com/2025/05/27/obama-holdover-nathanael-swanson-must-be-removed-from-the-state-departments-iran-negotiation-team/





RFK's HHS Cancels $700 million contract for bird flu shots development w/MODRNA!

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/rfk-jr-cancels-700-million-mrna-bird-flu-vaccine-contract-with-moderna-over-safety-concerns/?utm_source=most_recent&utm_campaign=usa





TRUMP pardons Army Officer court-martialed for Covud mandates refusal:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-pardons-former-army-officer-court-martialed-for-refusing-covid-shot-mask-testing/





Macron praises Freemasonry as spiritual guidance for enacting euthanasia policies in EU:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/macron-endorses-freemasonrys-anti-christian-ideology-as-guide-for-french-society/





Bongino reveals entire room of undocumented Comey documents discovered in FBI HQ:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/boom-dan-bongino-announces-discovery-entire-room-full/





Solutions to Childhood V injury:

https://millionsagainstmandates.org/solutions/chss/





Families Reuniting - Help through “RESCUE THE FOSTERS”:

https://rescuethefosters.org/





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!