"Trump" is a Verb
Freedom on Deck
The America First movement will TRUMP the left on November fifth. Then, the next phase of the battle begins. We will never rest until freedom is restored. God bless America and our ally Israel.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

