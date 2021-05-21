EP 2458-6PM AZ GOP Chair Threatens Maricopa Election Officials With ARREST  

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Dr. Kelli Ward’s interview with OANN (One America News Network) – The head of the Arizona Republican Party said state officials who don’t comply with the GOP-mandated audit of election results in Maricopa County should be arrested. ‘There have to be consequences,’ Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, said. ‘There could be arrests of people who are refusing to comply.’
Ward’s comments came after the Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors for Maricopa County refused to attend a meeting Tuesday with GOP senators who had demanded the audit. The board called the audit was a ‘sham’ run by ‘grifters’ that cast doubts upon the democratic process.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17720
Special Guest: Kristopher Dreww, formally known as the Adorable Deplorable on Facebook, and TikTok. He is an activist and harsh critic of the lefts LGBTQ community. He is also social media political commentator and videographer. The media and mob mentality leftists targeted him which in turn caused the FBI to swat team his house. https://youtube.com/c/THEAdorableDeplorable
@kristopherdreww.Venmo - Parler is @theadorabledeplorable
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