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Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 2: Massachusetts State Assembly: A Little History on Lincoln and How to Declare Your Political Status as a True American
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67 views • February 10, 2022
Informative and history-excavating conversation with Ronald Carriveau, co co-ordinator for the Massachusetts State Assembly, part of the newly reassembling states assemblies under the re-opened united States of America, the original American government, revived under Anna von Reitz's and her team's work, in a second podcast in this series.
Ron focuses on Lincoln and what happened in 1861 after the Revolutionary War when America owed funds to the French which they couldn't pay, leading to Lincoln creating a commercial corporation the first US Inc. the first of many corporations which were self-bankrupted periodically to give rise to a new one, had ties to the British and no longer represented Americans. This has led to the present day--the Biden administration being the latest version of US INC. and very removed from the original geographic States on the land with living men and women which marked the first American nation (post all indigenous nations that is).
With Anna's work, the true USA has been revived, and people need to do a Declaration of Political Status to "return to the land" and claim rightful place in the true USA, also sending notice to the local councils and governments related to US Inc. Ron covers this Declaration as well and points to the form on the website (links below). All information you need is on the main American States Assembly website, and you can listen to Anna's Monday night webinars for more information as well (she is on Youtube at State Nationals United).
Note that since US Inc. is out of control with its mandates and edicts currently--which they plan to ramp up into Real IDs and further removal of freedoms--you are seen as a slave with no rights under US Citizen jurisdiction. It is time therefore for everyone to start figuring this out and reclaim your God-given rights as humans and Americans both and work at speed to return to the land and reclaim your political status as a true American, as Anna and all with her have done.
LINKS to follow shortly, please see Podcast 1/American State Citizen as well in the Let Freedom Ring! series here for the links.
LINKS FOR MORE:
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Correct your status
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Declaration of Your Political Status document can be found on this page, scroll down:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Chart your course
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Ron focuses on Lincoln and what happened in 1861 after the Revolutionary War when America owed funds to the French which they couldn't pay, leading to Lincoln creating a commercial corporation the first US Inc. the first of many corporations which were self-bankrupted periodically to give rise to a new one, had ties to the British and no longer represented Americans. This has led to the present day--the Biden administration being the latest version of US INC. and very removed from the original geographic States on the land with living men and women which marked the first American nation (post all indigenous nations that is).
With Anna's work, the true USA has been revived, and people need to do a Declaration of Political Status to "return to the land" and claim rightful place in the true USA, also sending notice to the local councils and governments related to US Inc. Ron covers this Declaration as well and points to the form on the website (links below). All information you need is on the main American States Assembly website, and you can listen to Anna's Monday night webinars for more information as well (she is on Youtube at State Nationals United).
Note that since US Inc. is out of control with its mandates and edicts currently--which they plan to ramp up into Real IDs and further removal of freedoms--you are seen as a slave with no rights under US Citizen jurisdiction. It is time therefore for everyone to start figuring this out and reclaim your God-given rights as humans and Americans both and work at speed to return to the land and reclaim your political status as a true American, as Anna and all with her have done.
LINKS to follow shortly, please see Podcast 1/American State Citizen as well in the Let Freedom Ring! series here for the links.
LINKS FOR MORE:
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Correct your status
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Declaration of Your Political Status document can be found on this page, scroll down:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Chart your course
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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