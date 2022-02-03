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THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A MORE IMPORTANT TIME TO PROTECT OUR KIDS DR. PALEVSKY
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62 views • February 03, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6RPpRniglybC/?list=subscriptions
Tune into this fascinating Interview with Dr Larry Palevsky, hosted by Dr Daniel Niemiec
In this exclusive interview, Dr Palevsky discusses the impact of the virus and vaccine on children, and why there has never been a more important time to protect our kids.
This is a must watch interview!
Tune into this fascinating Interview with Dr Larry Palevsky, hosted by Dr Daniel Niemiec
In this exclusive interview, Dr Palevsky discusses the impact of the virus and vaccine on children, and why there has never been a more important time to protect our kids.
This is a must watch interview!
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