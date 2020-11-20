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Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, CHP Virtual Conference 2020
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124 views • November 20, 2020
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson is the recently-elected Provincial Leader of the Christian Heritage Part of BC. As the first speaker at the CHP Virtual Conference, Laura-Lynn addressed CHP members across the country, reporting on her role leading the BC Provincial wing of the CHP through the 2020 BC Election and and the importance of standing up for truth, even when the truth is being rejected by the politically-correct mass media.
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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