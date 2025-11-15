Tiny Toon Adventures - Buster's Hidden Treasure (1993, Mega drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tiny Toon Adventures - Buster's Hidden Treasure is a platformer developed by Konami, and published by Konami (in Europe, Australia and North America), Brazilan company Tec Toy (in Brazil) and Korean company Samsung (in Korea).
The game is based on the Tiny Toons TV show. Buster Bunny finds a treasure map in the attic of Acme Looniversity. Montana Max, determined to find the treasure himself, swipes the map from Buster and he hires scientist Dr. Gene Splicer to brainwash some of Buster's friends to fight him.