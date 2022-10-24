TRUDEAU JUST TURNED EVERY CANADIAN INTO A VICTIM AND DESTROYED LOCAL BUSINESSES

No one, and I repeat, no one who claims to care for the safety of their fellow man; wants to see their fellow man rendered defenseless. That is the truth the media, the activists, and the politicians want to distract you from. They do not care about your safety, therefore, they do not care about you. It is my hope that you do not come to this realization while cowering in a dark corner waiting for the criminally violent monster that just got released early in a blue state that’s soft on crime to get around to shooting you in the head while the local police do their best to respond as quickly as possible, but they don’t have teleportation devices. This now becomes a race against time. How many unarmed civilians will still be alive between the time the shooting begins and the minutes it takes for an armed response by the agents of the state. Now realistically if the civilians themselves are armed, then how long do you believe it will take from the first villainous shot to a victim reciprocating in kind with bullets of their own? Once again the truth is everyone should have access to firearms whether it’s in their constitution or not because everyone deserves to have the best tool available to protect themselves, their family, and their property. If you do not support this simple truth, then you are an enemy of life itself and have no place in a civilized society.





