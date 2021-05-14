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COVID vaccines Part I: Are COVID vaccines truly the only solution to the pandemic?
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63 views • May 14, 2021
In this video I discuss forgotten lessons of recent history of manufactured pandemic crisis, and how, just as at present day, it was exploited to push for both – a worldwide implementation of radical socialism, and mass vaccination with speedily developed and insufficiently tested vaccines. I also discuss how millions of humans are presently acting as guinea pigs for the COVID-19 vaccine pharma manufacturers, and how vested corrupt interests are waging a censorship war against safe and effective preventative and therapeutic anti-viral drugs.
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
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