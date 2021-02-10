59 Year Old Dying Chimp is Visited by an Old Friend (Says Goodbye)

Dying Chimp Says Goodbye To Her Long-lost Friend | This 59-year-old chimp has the most amazing reaction the minute her oldest friend arrives to say goodbye.

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The 59-year-old chimpanzee Mama was very ill and stopped taking food and drink. She left last year to die at the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands.



Professor of Behavioral Biology, Jan van Hoof (81) has known Mama since 1972. In the video he visits to say goodbye to her.



Mommy is asleep, but is slowly awakened by Jan. When she sees who is visiting, she lights up. She takes the food she has previously refused to eat. In the video, the old friends are enjoying and kidding each other before Jan finally takes one last goodbye. Mama died one week after the visit.



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