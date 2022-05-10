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Someone remind me why Bill Gates, Computer guy, is always conferred with on Medical issues? He doesn't even have a bachelor's degree IN ANYTHING let alone a Doctorate.
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329 views • May 10, 2022
Someone remind me why Bill Gates, Computer guy, is always conferred with on Medical issues? He doesn't even have a bachelor's degree IN ANYTHING let alone a Doctorate.
He says it’s apparently a bad thing that world wide Pandemics don’t come along very often BUT “it’ll be happening more”
So now he wants pre-emptive drugs to stop the spread of the Next pandemic... (not suspect at all..)
AND a "tiny" Billion Dollars a year to fund his new W.H.O. Group "G.E.R.M."
Give Bill Gates a Billion a year and Maybe he won't participate in another Event 201.
He says it’s apparently a bad thing that world wide Pandemics don’t come along very often BUT “it’ll be happening more”
So now he wants pre-emptive drugs to stop the spread of the Next pandemic... (not suspect at all..)
AND a "tiny" Billion Dollars a year to fund his new W.H.O. Group "G.E.R.M."
Give Bill Gates a Billion a year and Maybe he won't participate in another Event 201.
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