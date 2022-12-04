De-Transitioner Exposes Dark World of 'Gender-Affirming Care' The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 166

Glenn Beck





Dec 3, 2022





For the Left, sexual identity has become a total obsession. Yet a Supreme Court justice can’t even answer the question, “What is a woman?” This confusion has irreversible consequences, and Chloe Cole is proof. At the age of 13, she was rushed into life-altering hormone treatment, followed by surgeries, all at the behest of the adults and “experts” who insisted she was transgender. As a result, she’ll never be able to breastfeed, even after de-transitioning. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn has a difficult, but important, conversation with Chloe. She reveals the dark world of “gender-affirming care” — which she believes no teen should ever be subject to — from hormone blockers to mastectomies. But she also warns parents about what led her to make those decisions in the first place: social media, fear, and a yearning for acceptance. And she provides a manual for parents on how to react to situations like hers: “Show them love without affirming the delusion.”





Donate to help Chloe’s fight against radical gender ideology: https://donorbox.org/chloe-cole





