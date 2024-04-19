Inside The Mind Of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov: An Exclusive Interview With Tucker Carlson



In a rare interview with Tucker Carlson, Telegram founder Pavel Durov discusses his journey and vision for the social media app, which boasts over 900 million users worldwide. The conversation takes place at Durov's offices in Dubai, where he shares insights on topics such as censorship, free speech, and the app's ongoing battle against government surveillance. The exclusive interview also delves into his thoughts on Elon Musk, FBI attacks, and his personal experiences living in California.

