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Fox 5 NY reports that [tyrant] Linda (((Rosenthal))) has brought the bill, Assembly Bill A11179, that would allow the state’s Department of Health to mandate New Yorkers to get the COVID shot.
Rosenthal’s memo attached to the legislation states that:
“While steps have been taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, epidemiologists and public health experts have concluded that a vaccine will be necessary to develop herd immunity and ultimately stop the spread of the disease.”
“[T]he State must make efforts to promote vaccination and ensure that a high enough percentage of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19 to develop sufficient immunity,” it continues.
The bill states that if public health officials are not seeing New Yorkers develop “sufficient immunity from COVID-19,” then the Department of Health would have the authority to “mandate vaccination” to anyone who can “safely receive the vaccine.”
Continues : https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/ny-lawmaker-introduces-bill-to-make-vaccination-mandatory.html