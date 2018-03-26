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3/26/18 #TRUSTTHEPLAN Iran, China, Russia back Trump's #STORM, Plus #STOP5G Update
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23 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/26/18: Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments of nine Iranians who allegedly hacked into the FERC, Indiana State Department, Hawaii State Department, the US Labor Department and 144 American Universities.
https://fcw.com/articles/2018/03/23/iran-hackers-indictment-sanctions.aspx
Please sign the petition to stop 5G:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-attempted-genocide-american-people-5g-radiation-cell-towers
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https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/eliminate-senior-executive-service-group-8156-appointed-bureaucrats-are-unaccountable-and-highly-paid
3/26/18: Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments of nine Iranians who allegedly hacked into the FERC, Indiana State Department, Hawaii State Department, the US Labor Department and 144 American Universities.
https://fcw.com/articles/2018/03/23/iran-hackers-indictment-sanctions.aspx
Please sign the petition to stop 5G:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-attempted-genocide-american-people-5g-radiation-cell-towers
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free and for taking the time to view the important information on my blog post! We ARE free!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/eliminate-senior-executive-service-group-8156-appointed-bureaucrats-are-unaccountable-and-highly-paid
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