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What we're doing about *6H*
The Stern Method
The Stern Method
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17 views • May 09, 2020
Although we were already starting to learn there was something very wrong with the world, when Ryder was diagnosed six years ago it was a confirmation we never could have imagined…

and we knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that doing everything we could to help him heal meant getting him the heck away from all possible environmental causes.

We immediately thew out two garbage bags full of anything in our house with even one questionable ingredient.

When we moved to Utah, we looked at over 50 rental houses before finding one that didn’t show a reading on our EMF meter.

We toughed out a mysterious carpet beetle (yes… that’s a thing… flea looking little critters) infestation in the CEILING of that house that lasted three summers…

literally raining bugs… which we then had to set up elaborate mesh netting to catch…

because we didn’t him exposed to whatever would come out of cutting into the ceiling of a house built in the 70s and what might go into getting rid of the bugs.

We bought a piece of land in the middle of the woods, put in hundreds of hours researching the best way to build a non-toxic house on a tight budget…

pulled multiple all-nighters working on it ourselves on top of a day job and trying to grow our website…

All because we knew this was the only way to ensure he’s got everything going for him he possibly can.

So now, to think that the latest generation of wireless technology will result in CELL TOWERS EVERYWHERE, EVERY 500 FEET or even less…

not to mention the insanity of launching tens of thousands of satellites into space to beam it down on us even more…

we would say we don’t even know where to start…

But that’s not entirely true.

We’re starting by doing what we’ve always done… whatever it takes.

Only this time it doesn’t involve “distancing” ourselves from the problem, but rather tackling it head on.

And if we succeed, it will benefit others not just by example, but directly impacting the health of everyone in our community.

But also this time, it’s going to take more than our will-power and the generosity of a few individuals.

It’s going to quite literally take a village.

We hope you’ll do the same in your village, so we can come together as a global village, to fend off what is likely the ACTUAL greatest threat to our health we’ve ever faced.
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