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STRANGE ROCK STRUCTURES FOUND IN SCOTLAND 2019 by S N Strutt
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5 views • November 29, 2019
ANCIENT TECHNOLOGY USED SUCH AS ANTI-GRAVITY AND LEVITATION TO MOVE MASSIVE ROCKS THAT SIMPLY DEFY EXPLANTION AS TO THEIR POSITIONING. ONE LARGE ROCK ON TOP OF SMALLER ROCKS IN PRECARIOUS WAYS THAT SHOULD FALL OVER BUT DONT SEE MY WEBSITE FORTHE FULL STORY: http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/443196894
ALL MY 26 VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
ALL MY 26 VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
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